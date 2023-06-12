Driehaus Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Full House Resorts worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

In other news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 7,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,237 shares in the company, valued at $797,385.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,680. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 87,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.38. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $235.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

