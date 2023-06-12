Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

