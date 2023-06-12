Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 753.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dundee Stock Performance

Dundee stock remained flat at $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 34.18 and a current ratio of 34.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

