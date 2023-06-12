Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

DY stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.62. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

