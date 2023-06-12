Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 26,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.