Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells $1,591,571.25 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,571.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

