Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells $1,591,571.25 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,571.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
