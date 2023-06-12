Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7,174.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,887 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Eaton worth $39,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 90,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 413,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,897,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.55. 1,434,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.40. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $190.10. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

