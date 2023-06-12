Edward S. Lampert Sells 50,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $7,259,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,093,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,486,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $141.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

