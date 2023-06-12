Edward S. Lampert Sells 50,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $7,259,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,093,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,486,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AutoNation Stock Performance
Shares of AN stock opened at $141.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
