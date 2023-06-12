Efforce (WOZX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $110,202.82

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Efforce token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Efforce has a market cap of $9.23 million and $110,202.82 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

