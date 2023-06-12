Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) vs. SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Financial Survey

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -22.09% -46.75% -11.41% SentinelOne -82.90% -21.67% -16.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Elastic and SentinelOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 5 11 0 2.69 SentinelOne 0 16 7 1 2.38

Volatility & Risk

Elastic presently has a consensus target price of $75.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. SentinelOne has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.21%. Given SentinelOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Elastic.

Elastic has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elastic and SentinelOne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $1.07 billion 6.38 -$236.16 million ($2.48) -28.50 SentinelOne $422.18 million 9.95 -$378.68 million ($1.40) -10.39

Elastic has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SentinelOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elastic beats SentinelOne on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on Februar

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

