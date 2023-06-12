Embecta (EMBC) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) is one of 224 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Embecta to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embecta and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.13 billion $223.60 million 15.96 Embecta Competitors $1.17 billion $58.22 million -1.12

Embecta’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Embecta. Embecta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 2 1 0 0 1.33 Embecta Competitors 1131 3742 7911 194 2.55

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Embecta and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Embecta currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.51%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Embecta’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Embecta has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 8.44% -23.46% 17.55% Embecta Competitors -502.56% -128.12% -27.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Embecta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Embecta has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Embecta pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Embecta pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 45.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Embecta is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Embecta beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

