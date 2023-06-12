Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$60.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.75.

EMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

TSE EMA opened at C$55.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.87. The stock has a market cap of C$15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24. Emera has a 12 month low of C$48.63 and a 12 month high of C$63.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

