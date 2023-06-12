Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 55,271 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.