Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) Head to Head Contrast

SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SMX (Security Matters) Public and Enerpac Tool Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerpac Tool Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.86%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A Enerpac Tool Group $571.22 million 2.77 $15.69 million $0.43 64.30

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enerpac Tool Group has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Volatility and Risk

SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and Enerpac Tool Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27% Enerpac Tool Group 4.23% 20.08% 8.80%

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets. The Other operating segment designs and manufactures high performance synthetic ropes and biomedical assemblies. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

