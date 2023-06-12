Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO traded up $12.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $373.82. The company had a trading volume of 139,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $572.70. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.62 and a 200-day moving average of $439.42.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

