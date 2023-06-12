Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,918,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,990.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $246,118.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,567 shares of company stock worth $390,083. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $15.98. 999,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.11, a PEG ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.82 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

