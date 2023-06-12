Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,771 shares of company stock worth $4,963,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $75.55. 399,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,510. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Further Reading

