Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.17% of Cinemark as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,565 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 45.2% in the third quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cinemark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Cinemark Stock Down 0.9 %
CNK traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,707. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.30. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.
Cinemark Company Profile
Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.
