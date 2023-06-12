Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,779 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $116.82. 2,635,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

