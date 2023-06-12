Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 13,960 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.57. 350,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,448. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

