Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 43,906 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,906 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,798,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,020,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

