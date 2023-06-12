Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.11

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.11 and last traded at $110.67, with a volume of 225523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Entegris Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5,454.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after buying an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 18.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after buying an additional 27,777 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 19.5% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 401,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

