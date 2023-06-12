Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,300 shares, an increase of 1,430.0% from the May 15th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENVB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 67,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,447. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enveric Biosciences Company Profile
Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.
