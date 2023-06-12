Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,300 shares, an increase of 1,430.0% from the May 15th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENVB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 67,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,447. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 143,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,436,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

