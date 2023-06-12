EOS (EOS) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $738.72 million and $128.09 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002311 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002653 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000856 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,093,746,922 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.