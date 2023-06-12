Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH grew its stake in Equifax by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 106,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,860,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,722. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.81 and a 200 day moving average of $204.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

