Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $175.05

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $175.05 and last traded at $177.53, with a volume of 567737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.16.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $10,673,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 459,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,330 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.