Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,289,885 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $112,994,000 after purchasing an additional 298,338 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,785 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,726 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $110.11. 786,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.