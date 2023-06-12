Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after acquiring an additional 242,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.25. The company had a trading volume of 639,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,366. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average is $110.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

