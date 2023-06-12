Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $14.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.19.

EXFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,352,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,082,529.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $1,734,800. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Expensify by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Expensify by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at $2,167,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.15. Expensify has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

