F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Holdings Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,769 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,277,000 after acquiring an additional 900,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

