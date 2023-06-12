Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

FRT stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

