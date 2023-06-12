Fei USD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $318,365.66 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003814 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $33.81 million and $318,365.66 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019783 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,866.03 or 1.00012237 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002498 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,539,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,280,187 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,539,943.62394424 with 34,280,186.96260293 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95170878 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $329,492.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

