Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$9.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.08.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fiera Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSZ. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fiera Capital in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiera Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$6.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$571.12 million, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$10.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.