Financial Comparison: NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF)

Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Encavis and NextEra Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encavis 0 1 0 0 2.00 NextEra Energy Partners 0 3 9 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $78.91, indicating a potential upside of 26.21%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Encavis.

This table compares Encavis and NextEra Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encavis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners $1.21 billion 4.59 $477.00 million $3.77 16.58

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Encavis.

Profitability

This table compares Encavis and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encavis N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners 25.91% 2.38% 1.54%

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Encavis on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts. It also provides asset management and fund solutions services to institutional investors in the renewable energy sector; and technical operation and maintenance services for PV parks. Encavis AG is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

