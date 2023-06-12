Financial Contrast: NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) & Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toyota Motor and NWTN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $37,154.30 billion 0.01 $18.14 billion $13.29 11.18 NWTN N/A N/A -$40.72 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Toyota Motor and NWTN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 4 0 0 2.00 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toyota Motor currently has a consensus price target of $179.41, suggesting a potential upside of 20.70%. Given Toyota Motor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Toyota Motor is more favorable than NWTN.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 6.61% 8.60% 3.38% NWTN N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats NWTN on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars; luxury cars; sports cars under the GR Yaris, Corolla Sport, Corolla Cross, and Supra names; and recreational and sport-utility vehicles under the Highlander name. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma name; minivans; and trucks and buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and designs, manufactures, and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

