Financial Contrast: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Saul Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Saul Centers 0 2 0 0 2.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus price target of $3.08, suggesting a potential upside of 63.14%. Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.3% of American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers 20.40% 14.85% 2.76%

Dividends

American Hotel Income Properties REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 40.0%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT pays out 1,245.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers pays out 143.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Saul Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.06 31.10 Saul Centers $245.86 million 3.69 $50.19 million $1.64 23.12

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Hotel Income Properties REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Saul Centers beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. Its long-term objectives are to: increase the value of its hotel properties through operating excellence, active asset management and investing in value-added capital expenditures, expand its hotel portfolio through acquisitions on an accretive basis, and increase unitholder value and distributions to unitholders. The company was founded by John C. O’Neill and Stephen James Evans on October 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment consists of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

