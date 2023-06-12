Financial Contrast: Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) vs. SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT)

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Teladoc Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health $2.41 billion 1.62 -$13.66 billion ($43.58) -0.55

SHL Telemedicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Teladoc Health 0 17 7 0 2.29

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SHL Telemedicine and Teladoc Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Teladoc Health has a consensus price target of $32.78, suggesting a potential upside of 37.68%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

Profitability

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health -285.51% -5.81% -3.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Teladoc Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. SHL Telemedicine Ltd is based in Israel.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services. The BetterHelp segment includes virtual mental health and other wellness services. The company was founded in June 2002, by George Byron Brooks, Michael Gorton, and Gary Wald and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

