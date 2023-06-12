Financial Survey: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) vs. Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Helius Medical Technologies
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Endonovo Therapeutics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.35, suggesting a potential upside of 2,118.54%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.
Volatility and Risk
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Endonovo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Helius Medical Technologies
|$790,000.00
|5.39
|-$14.07 million
|($1.35)
|-0.11
|Endonovo Therapeutics
|$140,000.00
|27.63
|-$18.48 million
|N/A
|N/A
Helius Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.
Profitability
This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Helius Medical Technologies
|-1,725.99%
|-154.29%
|-86.60%
|Endonovo Therapeutics
|-3,988.29%
|N/A
|-639.23%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
11.8% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Helius Medical Technologies beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Helius Medical Technologies
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational portable neuromodulation stimulator, that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
About Endonovo Therapeutics
Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices focused on the rapid healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema, and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, and SofPulse Electroceutical Therapy. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.