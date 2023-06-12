First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.55

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.61, with a volume of 83776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -2.63%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,232.44. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

