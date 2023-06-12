First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of FMC worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $104.91. 713,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,697. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

