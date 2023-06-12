First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 40,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 157,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.61. 401,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,545. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.