First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 569 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $9,912,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Xylem by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Xylem Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XYL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.76. The stock had a trading volume of 817,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

