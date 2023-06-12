First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,310. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,792,000. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

