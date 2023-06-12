First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FNX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,310. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
