First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.19

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.19 and last traded at $143.69, with a volume of 28270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.95.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
