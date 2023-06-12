First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.19

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.19 and last traded at $143.69, with a volume of 28270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.95.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

