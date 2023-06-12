First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.86

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.86 and last traded at $68.79, with a volume of 12757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

