Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Fortis by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 415,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fortis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $7,656,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fortis by 1,306.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 198,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

