Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Up 1,666.7% in May

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.7 days.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

FRIVF remained flat at $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

Get Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of real estate properties. Its portfolio of properties include Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Fortune City One, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Jubilee Square, Fortune Kingswood, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Lido Avenue, Rhine Avenue, and Caribbean Square.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.