FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) CEO Michael C. Forman Buys 65,606 Shares

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 65,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $299,819.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,078.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 198,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,785. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%.

