FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,308 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of FTAC Zeus Acquisition worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZING traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,982. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

