FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.3 %

FCN traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $191.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,641. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.76 and its 200 day moving average is $176.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

